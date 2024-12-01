Bruins' Foster Says Final Win Encapsulates Entire Season
The UCLA Bruins (5-7) ended their 2024 season with a big win over Fresno State in comeback fashion, outscoring the Bulldogs 14-3 in the second half after a rough first 30 minutes to lead them to a 20-13 victory on Senior Day at the Rose Bowl.
Head coach DeShaun Foster spoke to the media after the game and led off by speaking on how, ironically, the result of this game resembled their entire season of a slow start with a 1-5 record to a strong finish, winning four of their final six games of the year.
"This game went very similar to how our season went," Foster said. "[We] Had a few ups and downs, but my guys are very resilient. [They] Continued to play hard, don't let things affect them and I'm just blessed that I have the type of team that just continued to fight and we were able to come out of half and score some points and get it going."
After trailing 10-6 at halftime with just two field goals and four rushing yards, the Bruins were able to turn the page and have a completely different second half. They outscored the Bulldogs 14-3 in the final 30 minutes with a pair of clutch touchdowns to open and close the second half.
The Bruins played four top-25 teams in their first six games of the year, leading to losing five of their first six. After a disappointing loss to Minnesota in Week 6, the Bruins put together three-straight wins over Big Ten opponents over Rutgers, Nebraska, and Iowa.
They fell to Washington and USC in back-to-back weeks which led them to being ineligible for a bowl game, but asking the Bruins to go 5-1 in the second half of their season was exceeding expectations. They ended their season on a high note over Fresno State and turned their season around.
Something needs to be said about the job that Foster was able to do with this team halfway through the year and turning a lost season into one that had some promise and a lot of optimism The Bruins will not play as tough of a schedule next season and should be able to succeed much more in 2025.
