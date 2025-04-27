Former Bruin Gets New Competition on Packers' Offensive Line
The Green Bay Packers looked to the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft to bolster their offensive line.
With the 54th overall pick, the Packers took offensive tackle Anthony Belton from NC State in the second round. This gives former UCLA Bruin Sean Rhyan a new teammate, and potentially some new competition on the Green Bay offensive line.
Belton is a massive player with incredible power, standing at 6-foot-6, 336 pounds. Over the past three seasons at NC State, he started in 33 games and was named third-team All-ACC in 2023. He is known for his strength and physicality as a run blocker as a left tackle but has the ability to move outside to guard.
The Packers, like every team, value depth at the crucial offensive line position. With the addition of Belton, this could affect the entire offensive line, including Sean Rhyan.
Rhyan has had a quiet but very strong season last year for the Packers, where he started all 17 games at the right guard position. He has played well, protecting Jordan Love as well as being a solid run blocker. He is heading into an important fourth year, with his contract set to expire after this season.
Even though Belton mostly played tackle in college, he is a flexible piece, and with his size and strength, could push for playing time at any position. Training camp will likely hold an open competition, and Rhyan will need to hold his own.
However, if we know anything about the UCLA product, competition will only make him better. Competition is healthy, and bringing in new talent is essential to raising the level of everyone else. Ryhan will likely still be the starting tackle come the fall, but Belton will keep him on his toes.
The addition of Belton may also signal a shift in identity for the Packers' running game. While relying heavily on the zone blocking scheme in the last couple of years, drafting a player of this size and strength may lend to a more physical and downhill running game for 2025.
Regardless of who wins the starting job, the Packers' mentality is clear: Competition breeds improvement. For Rhyan, it's another chance to prove he belongs in the Green Bay Packers' starting five up front.
