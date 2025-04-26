BREAKING: UCLA's Toia Taken in Final Round of NFL Draft
Former UCLA Bruins star defensive tackle Jay Toia will be heading to one of the biggest NFL markets in the league, being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the first pick of the seventh round (217th) in the 2025 NFL Draft. Well-deserved for a dominant defensive lineman.
The Cowboys traded with the Tennnessee Titans to receive the opening pick of the seventh round, deciding to take Toia, a former four-year player at UCLA. Toia is the fourth Bruin drafted, joining Carson Schwesinger (CLE), Oluwafemi Oladejo (TEN), and Kain Medrano (WASH).
ESPN draft analyst Steve Muench released a pre-draft analysis on Toia's game and what he brings to the table for the Cowboys. After an impressive senior season in Westwood, Toia was not one of the highest ranked Bruins to be drafted, but was able to hear his name called in on day three of the draft.
"Toia is a three-year starter and stout interior run defender with the size, strength and low center of gravity to occupy double-teams without giving much ground," Muench wrote. "He presses blockers off his frame, pushes them back and disengages in time to make plays between the tackles when teams try to block him. Toia flashes the ability to slip blocks, and he can move quarterbacks off their spot. He pushes the pile, wins with his hands and chases with good effort."
With the Bruins in 2024, Toia totaled 25 tackles, 15 of which were solo, adding one sack. He finished his four-year career with a total of 91 tackles, four pass defenses, and three sacks. The Cowboys' rush attack was strong last year and will get even stronger with the addition of Toia.
Being a seventh-round pick, the likelihood that Toia starts Week 1 is very slim. Although with the revolving door of injuries, trades, and releases, Toia will have an opportunity to shine for general manager Jerry Jones and first year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Toia will join former Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, selected in the second round, 44th overall along with Cowboys' fifth-round pick, Florida linebacker Shemar James. That group of a defensive front will set up the future for Dallas' success in the NFC East going forward.
