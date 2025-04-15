UCLA Senior TE Prepped for Bounce-Back Season After Injury
The UCLA Bruins will be returning one of their strongest offensive weapons for the 2025 season, as senior tight end Hudson Habermehl will finally be making his return to the football field. After suffering an ACL tear during spring practice last year, Habermehl is back and ready to go.
The veteran tight end took to social media, acknowledging the one-year anniversary since the injury that kept him out of competition in 2024. He has gone through two separate surgeries and is more than ready to make a splash in his senior season. Habermehl was able to protect his year of eligibility, making him a junior.
"1 year ago, today. 2 Surgeries later. It’s been a long uphill battle these last 365 days, but it will all pay off this upcoming season," Habermehl wrote. "Can’t wait to get back out there on the field with my guys. Thankful for all of the love and support from everyone!"
Habermehl was a strong piece of the Bruins' offense in his first two seasons. He put together a standout freshman season, earning 167 receiving yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns. In 2023, he would follow with nine catches for 148 yards and a career-high three receiving scores.
With last year's team being led by senior tight end Moliki Matavao, Habermehl may have taken somewhat of a backseat if he were to have been healthy last year. He will be expected to receive a large majority of the snaps at the tight end position, being a go-to piece of the offensive unit.
Matavao totaled 506 yards on 41 receptions with two scores in 2024, proving that the scheme will run through the tight end, which means Habermehl should be heavily involved. However, first-year offensive coordinator and former Indiana co-offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri seems to be more wide receiver-based.
The Bruins will need all the help they can get in the passing game, something that the program excelled with last season, but it looks to strengthen even more to become a Big Ten title-contending team. UCLA fans should be just as excited as Habermehl will be ready for his return to the gridiron.
