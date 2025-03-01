How UCLA's Moliki Matavao NFL Combine Compared
Day 3 of NFL Combine testing featured defensive backs and tight ends, including former UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao.
Matavao had a decent showing. His 4.81-second 40-yard dash time ranked 10th among tight ends. His 1.60-second 10-yard split was tied for ninth, 32.50-inch vertical was tied for 11th and his 9-feet-6-inch broad jump was tied for 12th.
Matavao earned an athleticism score of 67 from NFL Next Gen Stats, which ranks 11th among tight ends, a production score of 62 and a total score of 67, which is classified by Next Gen as "average."
The two-year Bruin finished his collegiate career with his best season, posting 506 yards and two touchdowns on 41 catches in 11 games.
In total, Matavao recorded 998 yards and six touchdowns on 74 receptions in his four-year collegiate career, which started at Oregon.
Below is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's evaluation of Matavao:
"Big in-line tight end whose flashes as a pass catcher helped to improve his draft stock. Matavao possesses a pro frame. He gets into routes and early break points with above-average quickness. His play speed has an expiration date, though, and coverage tends to close him out if the route lasts too long. Matavao will do what he’s asked as a run blocker but lacks pad level, hand placement and aggression at the point. The frame and athleticism could help him make a roster, but sticking around might require an upgrade as a run blocker."
Matavao has an NFL prospect grade of 5.80, which the league classifies as an "average backup or special-teamer."
We'll see if he defies that projection. Matavao only got better as his collegiate career went along, and with his year of experience under former UCLA offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, he now has a better grasp of what is expected at the next level.
"I think it was great for me, and I think it was great for our team just to take a real look [at] kind of how the NFL operation is ran," Matavao told our Brock Vierra at the combine. "He asked a lot of us, and it showed that we got to take it, learn. And it was a good to grasp what an NFL offense was like, and I learned a lot from him. I'm grateful for him, grateful for our relationship we have now."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.