Bruins in the NFL: How Did Former UCLA Standouts Fare in Week 5?
Another week of NFL action has taken place, and it's time to discuss how former UCLA standouts did with their respective teams. There are a multitude of former Bruins players that are now playing at the professional level, and several had an incredible week at the professional level.
Ka'imi Fairbairn - K, Houston Texans
Ka'imi Fairbairn is having an outstanding year with the Houston Texans. The former Bruins place kicker is currently 11-for-12 on the season with a 91 percent success rate on field goals. He is also 8-for-9 on field goals over 50 yards.
Nothing was more impressive than Sunday when Fairbairn kicked the game-winning field goal to punch the victory for the Texans.
Fairbairn not only kicked a 59-yard field goal, which is the longest this season, but he also secured the victory for the Texans. The Texans and Buffalo Bills had been battling it out for the entire game, and Fairbairn helped his team to an important conference victory.
Laiatu Latu - DE, Indianapolis Colts
Laiatu Latu left UCLA as a legend. The former Bruins defensive end ended 2023 with 13 sacks and a host of awards including the Lombardi Award, Ted Hendricks Award, and became a unanimous All-American.
Latu was selected No. 15 over for the Indianapolis Colts and had a relatively quiet regular season. However, he came alive in Week, securing a strip-sack of former USC Trojans quarterback, Caleb Williams.
In Week 5, Latu was utilized far more, bringing in six tackles and a forced fumble. Latu now has two forced fumbles in five games.
Eric Kendricks, LB, Dallas Cowboys
Former UCLA Bruins linebacker Eric Kendricks is now playing with the Dallas Cowboys and making his presence known. Kendricks signed with the Cowboys in the offseason, after spending the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kendricks has logged 24 solo tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble in 2024 so far. Despite not logging a sack in Week 5 when the Cowboys took on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kendricks still managed to get 10 total tackles and a forced fumble.
Kendricks and the defense were able to hold the Steelers offense to 17 points, resulting in the Cowboys securing a last-second win from quarterback Dak Prescott throwing a touchdown pass.
The Cowboys' season so far has been a bit up and down but big wins against the Steelers in Week 5 and New York Giants in Week 4 have placed them squarely in the mix of being at the top of the NFC East.
More Bruins:
UCLA Football: Former Bruins Star Given Massive $45K Fine For Unnecessary Roughness Hit