UCLA Football: Former Bruins Star Given Massive $45K Fine For Unnecessary Roughness Hit
Former UCLA football running back Zach Charbonnet received a $45,020 fine from the NFL for unnecessary roughness and his use of the helmet while blocking in the run game, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
As his Seattle Seahawks teammate Kenneth Walker III carried the ball on 1st-and-10 against the Detroit Lions during Monday Night Football, Charbonnet blocked for his teammate by blowing the Lions defender onto his back. The NFL deemed that Charbonnet used/led with his helmet, which resulted in the fine.
The play did not result in a penalty during the game, and the Seahawks subsequently went on to score a touchdown on the drive. Seattle did end up losing 42-29 to the Lions.
Given that Charbonnet is playing on his rookie contract, the $45,020 fine is a significant amount for the second-year back. Charbonnet is in his second season with the Seahawks after they took him with their second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Charbonnet signed a four-year, $6.8 million with the Seahawks when they drafted him.
This season, Charbonnet has carried the ball 42 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns with the Seahawks, and an average of 3.7 yards per carry. Though he normally backs up Walker, Charbonnet has earned two starts this season when Walker was out with an oblique injury. As a rookie last year, Charbonnet carried the ball 108 times for 462 yards and one touchdown and caught 33 passes for 209 yards.
Before he went to the NFL, Charbonnet starred for UCLA. He spent his final two seasons of college football in Westwood after transferring from Michigan. Charbonnet rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons with UCLA. In his final campaign for the Bruins in 2022 Charbonnet played in 10 games but carried the ball 195 times for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging an astounding 7.0 yards per carry.
