Where Are These UCLA Transfers Playing This Season? Part 4
The 2025 college football season is nigh, and UCLA is entering the year with high hopes following a star-studded transfer class headlined by Nico Iamaleava.
Much like every program in Division I college football nowadays, the Bruins also lost some talent to the transfer portal. Finishing its first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record and poised to come in looking better next season, let's take a look at the talent that UCLA lost this season.
Jaylin Davies, CB, Oklahoma State Cowboys
Davies played at UCLA for the last three seasons and was a regular face on the Bruins' defense each year. The rising redshirt senior transferred to Oklahoma State in January.
In 2024 in Westwood, Davies played in all 12 games and started in eight of them at cornerback. He had 30 tackles (21 solo, nine assisted), 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two pass breakups on the season. The season prior, he played in all 13 games, starting in 12. In 2022, he played in all 13 games as well.
Davies transferred to UCLA from Oregon after appearing in just two games as a true freshman in 2021. Although he had a regular impact on UCLA's secondary, the Bruins and secondary coach Demetrice Martin overhauled the back end of the defense and replaced Davies among many other through the portal.
Robert McDaniel, QB, San Jose State Spartans
McDaniel never played a snap for UCLA. In fact, he is an incoming freshman for the class of 2025 who entered the transfer portal once Nico (and his brother Madden soon thereafter) Iamaleava stunned the landscape by transferring to UCLA.
McDaniel wasn't the only Bruins quarterback who transferred, either, but he was the only incoming freshman. UCLA won't suffer too much from this loss, as Iamaleava and others stack up the depth under center. McDaniel, however, was a three-star quarterback and the 23rd-ranked signal-caller in the nation in his class.
Dermaricus Davis, QB, Hawaii rainbow Warriors
Speaking of quarterbacks that transferred in the wake of Iamaleava's move, Davis was another Bruin signal-caller to move on after the complete shakeup at the position. He was a four-star recruit from the class of 2024 and didn't see any action last season.
Given the turnover at the position, it was undoubtedly in Davis' best interest to get to a program where he would be in a better position to play.
