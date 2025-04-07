Can New UCLA QB Aguilar Carry Over Past Success?
The UCLA Bruins have a new quarterback in town, and his name is Joey Aguilar. Seeing that the days of Ethan Garbers as the Bruins quarterback have come to an end, Aguilar adds a ton of respect to the position as UCLA will look to progress in the right direction under head coach DeShaun Fosters' second campaign.
While the Bruins struggled in their first year in the Big Ten, they did, however, show flashes of being able to compete with the best of them. Several players have come and gone since the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, but the addition of the new quarterback should put the Bruins in a spot to be successful.
Having spent two seasons with the Appalachian State Mountaineers, Aguilar comes to a new conference and a new team to showcase that his skills weren't a fluke. Over the two seasons with the Mountaineers, Aguilar had an impressive stat line from start to finish.
Collecting 6,760 passing yards in two seasons, averaging 3,380 passing yards per year, should elevate the Bruins higher than where they found themselves at the end of the season. His 56 collegiate career touchdowns should also be a promising sign in why UCLA made the pick-up.
That all being said, will Aguilar be able to replicate that success in the upcoming campaign? With several new faces, Aguilar shouldn't have the pressure of not fitting in. His strength and accuracy that have landed him an average passer rating of 142.25 should lift him to feeling confident donning a UCLA uniform.
The real question is if Aguilar will be able to mesh well with his coaches and receivers. Sometimes with a change of scenery comes trouble or delayed success. Given the competition level in the Big Ten, Coach Foster should look to jump out to a quick start with Aguilar manning the field.
"I picked UCLA because of Coach Tino [Sunseri, offensive coordinator] and Coach [DeShaun] Foster. Both guys I feel like can develop me as a player and get me to the next step," Aguilar told ESPN.
"Coach Tino saw me play when he was at JMU. Both coaches are competitors, and I love what they are doing with the program."
