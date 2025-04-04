Former UCLA Star Carson Steele Backs DeShaun Foster
It's honestly surprising how beloved DeShaun Foster is by the players he coached. Not one player that UCLA Bruins On SI has spoken to from the UCLA program has given anything but a glowing review of Foster, and one of his former players, Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele, has backed his former position coach publicly.
"The [GOAT].. there’s nobody else doing it better right now than @DeShaunFoster26 [Foster] if you wanna prepare yourself to play at the NFL level you know the place to go!! @UCLAFootball" Steele wrote on Twitter.
Steele played one season at UCLA, and during that time, he developed a close relationship with Foster as a member of the Bruins' running back room. Considering the unprompted support, one has to wonder if Foster had been named head coach earlier, if Steele would have stayed for another year.
While that's impossible to know as Foster's elevation came due to Chip Kelly taking the Ohio State offensive coordinator job, something that happened long after Steele declared for the draft, it is interesting to see the impact he has on players.
Steele is one of several players who have praised the work Foster has put into his alma mater. During exclusive interviews with Kain Medrano and Oluwafemi Oladejo, both men gave glowing reviews of Foster.
UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao backed Foster at the NFL Combine. When asked about his thoughts on Foster's first year as head coach, Matavao had this to say.
"It went really well. He's, he's going to be a great coach. He's going to, you know, take UCLA to a national championship," Matavao said. "He's a great leader, but he also knows how to care about the players. And you know, I thank Him for everything.
"I had only one year, but the year before, he was already close with me, Nate and running backs, so I'm glad he's there. He's going to take UCLA to great things."
To have that many players, who play different positions and on both sides of the ball, endorse Foster, that has to feel good. UCLA is a unique program that needs a personal touch to recruit talent and to get the most out of the team. They got the man who has the key to unlock a new era in Westwood.
