Bruins Junior RB to Enter Portal After Myriad of Injuries
Another one of UCLA football's offensive skill players will be looking for a new school to play ball at next season. Junior running back Deshun Murrell will be entering the transfer portal, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I am forever blessed and grateful for every moment that I’ve spent at UCLA," Murrell wrote. "I cannot thank the university, coaches, trainers, staff, fans, and everyone else involved enough for the support. To my brothers, thank you all for everything, and I wish nothing but the best going forward. I have entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with the possibility of 3 years of eligibility remaining. Excited for this next chapter!"
Murrell joined the Bruins program in 2022, coming out of high school as a four-star rusher from Centreville, Alabama. He was only able to play in one game for the Bruins in his freshman season as he suffered a season-ending injury that would keep him off the field for the rest of his Bruins career.
In a 45-7 win over Alabama State in 2022, Murrell logged six carries for 34 yards, including a nine-yard rush. Those would be the only carries of his career at the Rose Bowl as he suffered two ACL injuries over his first two years of college football, sidelining him entirely.
First-year Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster was hopeful to get Murrell back on the field this season, but it was not in the cards. He was able to retain another year of eligibility and was unable to participate at all this season.
Wherever Murrell decides to transfer to, that school will be receiving one of the most loyal, determined, committed players in the nation. His dedication to the Bruins program over years of hardships due to injury speaks to his character and the type of competitor that he is.
The Bruins wished Murrell was able to participate more for his group, but have to be happy for the young running back as he seeks out a new adventure with a fresh school. Watching his success will be exciting and proud for the entire Bruins program.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.