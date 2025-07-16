BREAKING: UCLA Transfer WR Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
UCLA transfer Wide Receiver Kaedin Robinson filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on Tuesday after being denied the ability to play in the 2025 season, college athletics attorney Mit Winter first reported.
The former Appalachian State wideout transferred to the Bruins in March, and his waiver to play this upcoming season was denied by the NCAA soon thereafter. This lawsuit against the NCAA has been filed in the U.S. District Courth for the Central District of California.
As part of the 19-page complaint file, Robinson and his representation state that, "This is an action for immediate and permanent injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs to enjoin and redress the NCAA's enforcement against Robinson... of an unlawful eligibility rule that would prevent him from competing for UCLA in the 2025-26 season in violation of federal antitrust laws.
"The eligibility rule at issue is unlawful because it has substantial anticompetitive effects on two-year or junior colleges and universities that are excluded from NCAA membership."
Robinson was offered a sizeable NIL contract worth $450,000 to play for UCLA, and being denied to play could result in him missing out on this lumpsome of money.
The statement continued, "The NCAA's anticompetitive conduct, coupled with its unreasonable denial of Robinson's meritorious request for a waiver, thus threatens him with the immediate irreparable harm."
Not only would the denial of Robinson's play affect him, it would also be a costly loss to UCLA's offense. Robinson would have been a prominent figure in the Bruins' offense, led by Nico Iamaleava. Though he is coming off a season-ending injury, Robinson was still able to secure an All-Sun Belt first team selection. He played nine games and finished with 840 yards on 53 receptions.
A former Junior College player, Robinson was expected to have one more year of eligibility under the "Five-Year Rule," which allowed players who played in Junior College or two-year colleges an extra year of eligibility, most notably like Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who started his career at New Mexico State Military Institute before transferring to New Mexico State and winning a bowl game under Jerry Kill in 2022.
The timetable of the decision is currently unknown, but Robinson and his representation are hoping to become eligible by the time the 2025-26 season starts.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football.
Please let us know your thoughts on Ball when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.