How UCLA Players Graded Out After USC Defeat

The Bruins were unable to pull off the rivalry-upset win against USC

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Despite some great offensive performances UCLA's offense could only muster 10 points.

The Bruins took on the Trojans, a game that on paper did not appear to be close. However, the Bruins held a three-point lead entering the second half, but could not maintain that momentum to finish the game. Here is how the players performed.

7 CAR, 57 YDS, 8.1 YPC. . Jalen Berger. Jalen Berger. B

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jalen Berger was the heart of the UCLA offense this game, are really performed above expectations. He set the tone early and never really slowed down. The only thing barring him from a truly dominant performance was the pass-first offense in the second half.

He earns a "B" grade only because this performance can be put any higher. If he had more volume from this game, this easily could have been a signature performance. Overall, great game from Berger.

Nico Iamaleava. NICO. B+. 27-38, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 11 CAR, 14 YDS.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This was a very solid outing for Nico Iamaleava; he didn't turn the ball over and was very effective as a passer. If it weren't for a few drive-killing penalties and dropped passes, this game could have been much closer.

He earns a B+ because he really did everything he could in this one. While it didn't go the Bruins' way, it is not to Iamaleava's fault. We could have seen more in the rushing game, but it wasn't needed. He was getting the ball out on time, and that is all you can ask from your quarterback.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If this truly was Nico Iamaleava’s final game as a Bruin, he made one thing clear: he wasn’t the reason for UCLA’s struggles this season. And if he returns, there’s a real chance he could deliver a dominant 2026–27 campaign.

16 TAR, 10 REC, 73 YDS, 1 TD. . Kwazi Gilmer. Kwaze. A

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) celebrates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown reception against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kwazi Gilmer came into this matchup needing a standout performance, something I highlighted in a previous article. He not only met those expectations — he surpassed them. The only lingering thought is that he wishes we had seen this version of Gilmer earlier in the season.

He earns an A because his performance was crucial to the Bruins' lead in the first half. Many of his 10 catches came in big moments that really shifted the momentum throughout the game.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If Gilmer chooses to enter the transfer portal this offseason, he’ll be a significant loss for UCLA. Hopefully, the film from this game is enough to convince whoever takes over as the next head coach to make keeping him a priority.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel celebrates the touchdown scored by running back Anthony Woods (6) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In the final game of the season, the Bruins clearly left everything on the field. Moving forward, it will be difficult for fans to watch if some of these players choose to move on next year.

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.