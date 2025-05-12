REPORT: UCLA's Kenny Clark Doubted Ahead of 2025 Season
The Green Bay Packers' 2024 season came to a disappointing end as they were defeated by their arch-rivals, the Chicago Bears, in Green Bay to drop down playoff seeds and would then lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.
For UCLA's Kenny Clark, it was another heartbreaking end to a season full of promise, as his team looks to rebound with Jordan Love entering his third year as the starter.
The Packers are so desperate for success that they gave Aaron Banks a contract that is worth more than his perceived value, and they drafted a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002.
With all these moves, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano ranked the Packers' roster as the third-best in the NFC North, commenting on Clark's play last season.
"The Packers could have one of the best offenses in 2025 if Jordan Love plays better against the best teams in the league," Manzano wrote. "Love regressed a bit last year compared to his ‘23 breakout season, but that could be attributed to a disappointing receiving corps.
"Green Bay essentially told wide receivers Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks that last year wasn’t good enough by drafting Matthew Golden and Savion Williams with two of its first three picks last month. The speedy Golden should help fill the void of Watson, who’s recovering from a knee injury.
"And the versatile Williams, who’s drawing comparisons to Deebo Samuel, might eat into Reed’s snaps. The Packers also have multiple options at tight end with Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave. Running back Josh Jacobs will likely be a focal point of the offense again after recording 1,329 rushing yards during his first season in Green Bay.
"The offensive line could be better if rookie Anthony Belton and 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan find a way to make an impact. But gaining a starting job won't be easy after Green Bay signed Aaron Banks.
"The biggest concerns are on the defensive side. Edge rusher Rashan Gary desperately needs help from former first-round picks Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker. Even defensive tackle Kenny Clark had a down year for his lofty standards. But the team is expecting a dominant year from linebacker Edgerrin Cooper after an impressive rookie season.
"The secondary gained versatility with the arrival of Nate Hobbs, and Xavier McKinney established himself as one of the best safeties in the league last season. There's a chance, however, that this secondary doesn’t bring back cornerback Jaire Alexander with trade rumors swirling around the two-time All-Pro."
If Clark and the Packers hope to compete for a Super Bowl, the team must make sure they're playing in a united way as the holes in their defense could be wide enough to tank their season.
