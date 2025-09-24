Bryson Brown Breaks Down UCLA’s Team Effort This Season
The UCLA Bruins have been able to offer multiple different prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, which is exactly what they were able to do when they were thriving with the 2026 class, but now, with recent changes, it is safe to say that they have been struggling in a sense.
They haven't been able to focus as much on the 2027 recruiting class because they lost a total of seven commitments in the 2026 recruiting class following a coaching change after their head football coach, Deshaun Foster, was let go of his duties, simply due to a terrible start that has haunted the UCLA Bruins thus far.
Despite them not being able to focus on the 2027 recruiting class as much, they still have been able to offer multiple different prospects, including Bryson Brown. Brown recently caught up with UCLA Bruins on this, following the coaching change, as he went into detail about how he is feeling about the UCLA Bruins in their effort to land him.
Bryson Brown Talks Effort From UCLA Bruins
- "I feel that UCLA has been recruiting me well," Brown stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins standpoint and his comment on how the Bruins have been doing in his recruitment thus far.
The talented prospect has been able to stay in communication with multiple coaches, as he provided insight on who he talks to on the staff. He also provided insight into the UCLA Bruins camp about what he talks to them about mostly.
- "I stay in contact with Coach Gabe Lynn and Coach Demetrice Martin pretty often. We mostly talk about planning a visit out there to tour the school, area, and how they would use me in their system."
Is the talented prospect planning to visit the UCLA Bruins or is he likely going to avoid visiting them?
- "I'm planning to visit UCLA soon. I've never been to LA, so I'm definitely looking forward to visiting."
The UCLA Bruins have had multiple opportunities to make a difference in them, and offering him has been very key as he details exactly how they have played a factor, considering they offered him and how that trust and relationship have been growing with him because of this.
- "Every school that has offered me has given me a chance to get me. Trust and having a relationship with my coaches play a huge role in my recruitment."
