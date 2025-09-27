UCLA Faces New Questions After Losing Key Player Toray Davis
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the more intriguing up-and-down programs this offseason and season thus far. They were riding the high after a great transfer portal class, which helped catapult recruiting in the summer months. Exiting the summer months, this program had a total of 23 commitments, which was a healthy class for them, as DeShaun Foster had things running as smoothly as possible.
But then the season kicked in. This is where things started to get south as they started to lose out on guys as some of their commits started to de-commit following a huge headline that was made during the season after Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins didn't live up to the hype that they had entering the season. They lost some games that they weren't supposed to lose, including the UNLV game.
Losing Toray Davis is Another Red-Flag for UCLA
This led to Foster being fired, which was the fire-starter that eventually would never get put out in time. Fast forward to today, and the Bruins only have 15 commits in their class, meaning they lost 8 commitments, with the most recent one coming quite some time after the first group.
That prospect is Toray Davis. Davis is an athlete with a lot of potential who is from the state of Colorado. This is one of the many states that they attempted to land prospects out of, and did, as they landed multiple different commits from the state.
He holds offers from many different schools and can play multiple positions, including the wide receiver position. He was likely going to play safety for the UCLA Bruins, as that is the primary position for which he is being recruited.
What This Means for UCLA
This is what makes the UCLA Bruins very concerned, as this was one of the main prospects that they could've been able to play either on offense or defense, as well as both, but that won't be the case for the UCLA Bruins, as they will be looking to fill a void.
Out of their 15 commits, that remains they still have multiple talented prospects, but at the same tim,e they want to be able to bring in more prospects in this class to be able to build a total class that looks sca,ry as right now this is something that just looks like a pushover type of class, simply due to the recent developments with the coaching staff
