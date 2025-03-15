UCLA Bruins Affected By Poor Moves by Packers
UCLA's Kenny Clark and Sean Rhyan were hoping to lead Green Bay back to the promised land, securing the franchise's fifth Lombardi trophy.
That quest may have been damaged by recent moves that have hurt the team's interest and their own personal ambitions.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron listed the Packers as one of the "losers from the legal tampering period" after they splashed some cash in some interesting ways.
"Green Bay’s front office isn’t known for handing out big contracts to free agents — a key aspect of modern roster construction — which led to limited movement during the legal tampering period," Cameron wrote.
"However, the few moves they did raise questions about the value, given the significant money spent.
"The most notable signing, Aaron Banks, raised eyebrows after the 27-year-old agreed to a four-year, $77 million deal — $12 million above PFF’s projected contract value. Banks has logged over 3,000 snaps at left guard, a position already occupied by standout Elgton Jenkins, who earned the highest pass-blocking grade (81.6) among qualifying guards in 2024. With a need at center, either Banks or Jenkins will likely have to shift inside, a transition that is far from seamless.
"The signing of Nate Hobbs fills a clear need at cornerback, but committing a four-year deal—the longest among free-agent corners this cycle—at an average of $12 million per year raises concerns. While Hobbs has shown flashes of talent, inconsistency and injuries have plagued his career, making his long-term deal a risky investment."
The acquisition of Banks has essentially sent Rhyan right to the bench after he was a relied-upon player in 2025. This is despite GM Brian Gutekunst giving him a sense of job security at the NFL Combine.
Let's say Jenkins moves to center. Banks will play left guard as his contract guaranteed him his starting job. Left tackle Rasheed Walker has that spot locked down, so 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan, who is a natural left tackle, will play right guard, as not to make the selection look foolish.
He will not move to right tackle as that spot is locked up by Zach Tom. Rhyan is entering a contract year.
While Clark is okay, there are massive concerns in the defensive secondary that could limit Clark's ability to influence games. As mentioned, Hobbs may not always be healthy and he's played most of his career games in an indoor environment.
If the team does move away from cornerback Jaire Alexander, Clark's defense could be in trouble.
