Former Bruins Kyle Phillips, Chip Kelly Reunite in NFL

Former UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips has found his new NFL home, reuniting with his former head coach in Westwood, as Pillips was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. Philips recently won the Super Bowl as a member of the Eagles practice squad and his signing could lead to the breakout Philips has been searching for since he was drafted in 2022.
Philips has not played in a game since 2023, but considering his familiarity with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense and the Raiders' need for a short-yardage slot threat after letting go of Hunter Renfrow last season, Philips has a legitimate shot at making the 53-man roster.
"Philips attacks angles viciously to get corners to bite. He employs head fakes, hip pointing, and doesn’t allow DBs to 'slip the hip' by moving upfield before catching the pass," wrote Pro Football Network's James Fragoza. "When he faces man coverage, he gets his CB to flip his hips one way and immediately targets their backside.
"Against off coverage, Philips held defenders with eye candy, perfectly timing his route with the QB to catch the easy completion. He understands leverage and possesses the spatial awareness to flow to open zones. At the line of scrimmage, he utilizes his lightning-quick feet with deadly effect. Philips hardly faced press in college, but when he did — and at Shrine Bowl 1-on-1s — he beat DBs with rapid pace they couldn’t match."
Philips tenure with the Titans, the team that drafted him did not work out due to multiple issues including injuries, and organizational mismanagement. The Titans are continuing to go through a transitional period that began when the general manager who drafted Philips was fired. To display the level of competency occurring in Tennessee, that general manager was Jon Robinson.
Robinson drafted Philips in 2022 during the same draft he traded away A.J. Brown. Robinson would be fired mid-season by the Titans. The team would hire Ran Carthon as GM and Carthon would then fire head coach Mike Vrabel in 2023. Then in a bizarre move, the Titans fired Carthon this offseason.
Philips had no chance to succeed in that type of environment and there was no room on the Eagles roster for him. However, in Las Vegas, Philips has a fresh start, a familiar face in the facility, and experience with a competent organization. All things he could use to get his career back on track.
