Former UCLA Assistant to Join Chip Kelly In Las Vegas
Chip Kelly seems to love bringing his UCLA influence wherever he goes. Kelly, the former Bruins head coach, is now the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders, having been hired under new head coach Pete Carroll.
Kelly is now adding a former UCLA graduate assistant to his offensive staff, hiring Incarnate Word offensive coordinator Conner McQueen to be the Raiders' assistant wide receivers coach, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
McQueen was a quarterback at Texas A&M from 2012 to 2016, where he played under head coach Kevin Sumlin and then-offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. McQueen would also play under Jake Spavital. Kingsbury and Spavital love to throw the football and have done so throughout their careers. Kingsbury is the current offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, and Spavital is the OC for the Baylor Bears.
After he wrapped up his playing career, McQueen was an offensive quality control coach for a season with the Aggies. After Sumlin was fired, he worked as a graduate assistant under Kelly at UCLA for two seasons before going to Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley as an offensive assistant.
McQueen would follow Riley to USC as a graduate assistant before being hired by Incarnate Word as their offensive coordinator in 2023.
Incarnate Word builds offensive coaches. The program was founded in 2008, and since then, Incarnate Word has produced innovative offenses, high-level coaches, and high-production players.
Eric Morris was their head coach from 2018-2021. Morris is a former Texas Tech WR under Mike Leach so he has the air raid school of offensive thought built into his offense. Same as Kingsbury who played QB under Leach in Lubbock.
Morris helped develop expected No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Cam Ward, and both men went to Washington State together. Morris is now the head coach at North Texas.
After Morris was G.J. Kinne. Kinne and QB Lindsey Scott Jr lit up defenses as Scott Jr racked up almost 5,400 total yards and 71 total touchdowns in 2022. Kinne is now the current head coach at Texas State, where his Bobcats won a bowl game in 2023, the first in program history, and then won another bowl game in 2024.
McQueen himself has been praised as the next offensive guru from Incarnate Word, and if the Bruins have an opening on their staff next season, he might be headed back to Westwood.
