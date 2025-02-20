Wisconsin Extends Luke Fickell, Sets Up Framework for Extension UCLA's Foster?
Tradition is an odd thing sometimes. Tradition has led to wonderful moments and lasting memories and serves as a thread that connects generations. Tradition also allows unexpected things to happen, like Wisconsin extending Coach Luke Fickell despite the Badgers suffering their first losing season since 2001.
"Wisconsin historically gives out one-year extensions to all its coaches at the conclusion of every season for consistency purposes," wrote CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah. "In addition to Fickell, the school announced extensions for its volleyball and soccer coaches on Wednesday. Getting an extension isn't necessarily an expression of faith. Former coach Paul Chryst received a formal extension after the 2021 season, but was fired only five games into the 2022. However, the timing of the move is still intriguing.
"Fickell's Badgers are coming off a 5-7 campaign and missed a bowl game for the first time since 2001. The program went 3-6 in Big Ten play and fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Fickell is just 12-13 in two seasons with the Badgers, the worst since Barry Alvarez took over the program in 1990. Wisconsin ranked bottom half in the Big Ten in both offense and defense."
While Wisconsin continues to conduct business in the manner that it does, this recent extension has given UCLA coach DeShaun Foster all the ammunition he needs to ask for if the Bruins have a successful 2025.
The Bruins did hire Foster at a discounted rate which they were able to negotiate due to Foster having never held a coordinator job or a job outside of UCLA except for one year when he went to Texas Tech. Foster signed a five-year deal in 2024.
If Foster registers a winning season in the Big Ten, he would have all the ammunition he needs to ask for an extension and a raise. While it would likely be between 1-2 years, that's still millions in his account. If Foster somehow pulls off a run to the College Football Playoff, the numbers and years go through the roof.
While Fickell did lay the foundation for an extension, Foster likely would not see a nine-figure extension unless he makes the playoff semifinals. Blame former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker for that.
Tucker signed a massive extension after a successful second year in East Lancing, but the program would be near the bottom during his remaining time there. Tucker's violation of the school's rules regarding sexual conduct allowed Michigan State to get out of its ten-year, 95-million-dollar deal with Tucker.
