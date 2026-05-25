Top 2027 Kicker Schedules Offical Visit to UCLA

Bob Chesney has done a great job at rebuilding UCLA football’s roster, whether through the transfer portal or high school recruiting.

The Bruins had one of the top transfer portal classes in the country this offseason. The Bruins had the 11th-ranked class through the transfer portal, bringing in 42 players while only 26 left to find a new team.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2027 high school recruiting class has also been one of the top in the country, with UCLA ranking seventh nationally per the 247Sports Composite. The Bruins have recruited a balanced class, with 11 commits on defense and eight on offense.

One position that has yet to be addressed is special teams, specifically the kicker. However, UCLA has been recruiting the top kicker in the nation, Gabriel Goroyan, who has scheduled an official visit for later this month.

UCLA Has Competition

Goroyan is an in-state recruit and has already taken unofficial visits back in January to Westwood, and the Bruins have seemed to make a strong impression on him. Just two weeks ago, on May 13th, UCLA made an official offer to him.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Goroyan is the nation's top kicker and holds several Division I offers. UCLA, being the homegrown school, has done a good job at recruiting him, but will need to hold off a few other schools for his services.

Along with the Bruins, Goroyan scheduled visits with Wake Forest on June 5, Stanford on June 16, and Colorado on June 19. If UCLA can hold off those schools, it would be such a win for Bob Chesney and special teams coordinator Drew Canan, as they will have a reliable kicker locked up for the next four years.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabriel Goroyan As a Prospect

Chris Sailer , one of the top scouts of high school kicking prospects, has described Goroyan as having a powerful leg that can easily knock down a field goal from 55+ yards.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Gabriel is a phenomenal high school kicking prospect. He is a great-looking athlete with a live leg. Gabriel does a fantastic job on the field goal. The lefty hits a pure, accurate ball off the ground and easily has a 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are outstanding, D1 ready. Gabriel drives the ball deep into the endzone with 4.25+ hang time. Also, a more than capable punter. A competitor who thrives under pressure. Gabriel has elevated his game to a level above everyone else.”

UCLA currently has just two kickers on the roster: senior Mateen Bhaghani and true freshman Mateo Orosco. Chesney will most likely grab another kicker through the transfer portal next offseason, as he wants competition. However, Goroyan is talented enough to be the starting kicker even as a true freshman.