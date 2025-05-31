UCLA's Marcedes Lewis Talks Aaron Rodgers, NFL Future
UCLA legend Marcedes Lewis is the elder statesman of tight ends. At 41 years old, the ageless wonder isn't out there making insane, athletic plays anymore, but he's like that one distant cousin you're oddly close to.
You never see them, you don't really know what they're doing, but you know whatever it is, it's for the benefit of the family, or in this case, the three teams Lewis has played for in his incredible career.
Lewis, the only active player in the NFL from the 2006 NFL Draft, played with fellow Bruins legend Maurice Jones-Drew in Jacksonville, with Lewis' tenure with the Jaguars extending from 2006 to 2017. After that, he played with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay from 2018-2022 before spending the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Lewis has grazed a potential Super Bowl trip on a variety of occasions, losing the 2018 AFC Championship Game in controversial fashion, that being his final appearance with the Jaguars, the 2020 NFC Championship Game, the 2021 NFC Championship Game, and in the 2022 NFC Divisional Round where the number one seeded Packers and MVP Aaron Rodgers were upset at home to the 49ers.
Little did anyone know that was the beginning of the end. That offseason, star wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade that saw him go to the Raiders. The Packers struggled that season, losing to Detroit at home in the NFL's regular-season finale, ending their season at 8-9, while a win would have sent them to the playoffs.
After that season, Rodgers, Lewis, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and other longtime Packers left the organization. Recently, Lewis spoke to Kay Adams and stated the Packers may have let Rodgers go a bit too quickly.
"I felt it ended a little too soon in Green Bay," he told Adams during his recent appearance on "Up & Adams."
"Obviously, guys were leaving, A-Rod left, Cobby, guys just leaving from that team, my boy Davante going to Vegas. So it was just a lot going on."
Green Bay did find success with Rodgers' successor Jordan Love in 2023, making the postseason, blowing out the Cowboys in Dallas during the NFC Wild Card before falling short in a last-minute drive against the 49ers in the Divisional Round. However, the Packers did not improve on that mark in 2024.
Lewis also spoke about his NFL future.
“I’m still playing almost 30 percent of the plays now, and it’s not as if I’m just this old guy and I can’t stay healthy,” Lewis said. “I think I’ve missed something like 18 games in 19 years. Durable, I’m still doing my thing. I still practice hard. I’m still a student.
"I’m learning. I’m not in meetings acting as if I know it all. I think that’s what keeps me locked in and my seatbelt on. I’m just grateful to have that type of growth mindset about my work. That’s the reason why I’m here.”
Lewis has been linked to informal talks with the Packers but nothing solid has come out yet.
