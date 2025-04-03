Could UCLA Be Forced to Pay a Buyout for FCS Transfers?
We are entering uncharted waters of player transfers in college football. As I have alluded to in the past, it seems like the sport may undergo a new system of player transfers that emulate the soccer system.
Unlike most North American sports, soccer does not have free agency like the NFL or NBA. Teams are able to buy negotiating rights for players from their current teams and then offer players a new contract.
For example, let's say Ohio State was interested in UCLA wide receiver Mikey Matthews. Ohio State would pay UCLA an agreed-upon amount to negotiate an NIL deal with Matthews. If Matthews accepts and goes to Columbus, Ohio State would then pay UCLA the amount agreed to begin negotiating with Matthews.
Now, before, we talked about a loan system where programs retained the rights to their players. Well, Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph might have just opened the door to having schools pay buyouts for players.
During a recent press conference, Joseph was candid about the portal and bigger programs plucking players.
"We understand, we understand, I think the kids understand if they're here and if they sophomores, and they have a big, a big, a big year, and a group of five or Power Five approach them and they have the finances to pull them out of there, and I can't match the finances, then you know what they're going to go that's that's part of it," Joseph said.
"Coaches have been doing it for years, so we shouldn't get mad as coaches when these kids make decisions to take care of their family.
"Because, like I said, I'm gonna say it again. Coach has been doing it for years. But I also think they need to be a buyout. If they move up, if they move up to me and go to group of five and Power Five, I should get kind of a compensation for that, you know. So NCAA be listening to me. I need a buyout."
Joseph, an experienced FBS coach, has a leg to stand on with this argument. However, in order for his system to work, new rules on recruitment as well as new legislation on player contracts, player legislation, and potentially a players union may need to be created first.
This does feel like a massive step towards buyouts. Only time will tell if this will become reality, and if so, how much would UCLA have to pay for FCS players?
