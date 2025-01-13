Revisiting a Potential UCLA-Sacramento State Long-Term Partnership
Recently, I wrote an article regarding a potential football partnership/on-field rivalry between UCLA and Sacramento State. There have been some new developments that could accelerate that timeline, putting a priority on opening talks between the two organizations.
Before we begin, I'd like to correct my previous statements regarding Sacramento State. I stated Sacramento State was a part of the Bay Area, but that is incorrect. After speaking with people from the region, Sacramento is its own independent market and that market is a top 20 media market in America. That makes it even more likely that Sacramento State's huge NIL budget will only increase in the future.
Not only that, Sacramento State has made some big splashes in recruiting, securing the top FCS transfer class, according to the Sacramento Bee. Head coach Brennan Marion has already secured the services of former Tulsa QB Cardell Williams, former Pittsburg RB Rodney Hammond, and former UNLV players Timothy Connery and Brennon Scott among others. While Marion was expected to have early success in the portal, he is getting the Hornets ready to compete at the national stage at an accelerated rate.
Marion is assembling his squad fast and considering he may want to get his team exposed to playing FBS opponents sooner rather than later, UCLA needs to make a move to bring the Hornets to the Rose Bowl.
It's becoming quite clear that Sacramento State will be the biggest West Coast-based threat to poach talent away from UCLA in the next 10 years. While USC, UNLV, and Fresno State will get their players, Sacramento State will have the buying power to sweep the board. On-field competition is a great way to sway undecided recruits.
For Sacramento State, it has its goal of reaching the Power Five. If the Hornets want to join the Big Ten, they will need an ally in their corner. If a West Coast-based conference secures a massive TV deal, there will be interest from UCLA, USC, Oregon, Washington, Cal and Stanford to join. That hypothetical conference most likely won't be able to extend an invitation to all those teams, so having an ally with the Hornets may be the key to returning to a West Coast-based schedule.
Either way, these are two programs on the rise with two younger, dedicated coaches. DeShaun Foster knows UCLA has to do things differently and if he wants to take his Bruins to the College Football Playoffs, these are the relationships that need to be built.
