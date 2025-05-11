UCLA's Moliki Matavao's Future Unknown After Teammate's Surprise Retirement
UCLA alum and current New Orleans Saints tight end Moliki Matavao faces a new wave of uncertainty entering minicamp.
Incumbent starting quarterback Derek Carr wasn't expected to be ready for the start of the season, but he was expected to return at some point in the 2025 season. That is no longer the case as Carr retired from the NFL on Saturday, citing a degenerative issue with his rotator cuff, per the Saints.
"In late March, while ramping up his preparation for the 2025 season, Derek experienced pain in his right shoulder," the Saints announced. "It was his first time throwing a football at significant volume since recovering from both a concussion and left hand injury sustained during play on December 8, 2024. Derek immediately contacted the Saints Medical Team.
"Eventually, medical scans determined objectively that Derek sustained a labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.
"Since that time, Derek, his representation, the Saints Medical Team and outside medical experts have worked together to determine the best path forward. Surgery was an option, jeopardizing the entire 2025 season, yet there was no guarantee Derek would return to the level of strength, function and performance of play to which he was accustomed."
This is a massive blow to Matavao as Carr has taken tight ends to new heights during his stints with the Raiders and Saints. Jared Cook had a career-high year with Carr, Darren Waller had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, leading to a new deal, Jawan Johnson had his highest production with Carr, leading to an extension, and Foster Moreau has been able to carve out a financially beneficial career with Carr as a member of the Raiders and Saints.
Now, Matavao will be catching passes from either Tyler Shough, Jake Haener, or Spencer Rattler.
Rattler and Haener were not good last season, but to their credit, they were under pressure on virtually every snap.
Shough is a rookie but has made some questionable in-game decisions throughout his career.
A quarterback's best friend is a tight end, so Matavao might benefit because of that, but ball placement is more important than just getting a target.
Regardless, Matavao must be ready to endure some tough days ahead. The bright side is that Carr's retirement provides the Saints with massive cap relief that could see them go after Aaron Rodgers.
