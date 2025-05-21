NFL Legend Weighs in on How UCLA's Schwesinger Impacts Browns
Former UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger earned a major stamp of approval from a Cleveland Brown legend this week as he enters his first season as an NFL linebacker. After being selected in the second round (33rd) by the Browns, many are very excited about his presence.
Cleveland Browns legend Hanford Dixon spoke about Schwesinger during his daily show, The Hanford Dixon Show, on Tuesday, while discussing the current expectations for this year's team and giving insight on the rookie linebacker.
As a fellow professional defender, Dixon sees starting potential and high production form Schwesinger. He could not be happier that the Browns selected Schwesinger with the first pick of the second round.
"I am so happy that we got this guy [Schwesinger] because he's the type of guy that can come into the defense and step in right away," Dixon said. "He's a starter pretty much. I am pretty sure we are penciling him in as a starter right away. But everybody I talked to, everybody says that this kid is just amazing, and he's going to help this football team."
Dixon was a lifetime Brown, playing for them from 1981-1989 as a star cornerback, being drafted 22nd overall in 1981. He earned two first-team All-Pro selections ('86, '87) and was a three-time Pro Bowler ('86-'88). He had 26 interceptions in Cleveland.
There is a lot of buzz surrounding Schwesinger from Browns fans, the local media, and rightfully so. The former walk-on at UCLA recorded 136 tackles last season, which ranked third-most amongst Division-I players. He is going to be an absolute ball hawk for Cleveland this year.
The Browns were a decent run stopping team last season, allowing 129.7 yards per game on the ground, but Schwesinger could bring that number under 100. The reason is due to the fact that Schewsinger headlined a UCLA defense that ranked sixth in the nation in rushing yards allowed (96.2).
Week 1 for the Browns will be a home contest at Huntington Bank Field against in-state rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. As Dixon predicts, Schwesinger will likely be one of the starting linebackers to help get a struggling franchise out to a strong start and a bounce-back season.
Make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss UCLA breaking story ever again. Breaking stories will be posted daily regarding all of your favorite Bruins teams and the latest, up-to-date news.
Please let us know your thoughts on Schwesinger's journey and his impact for the Browns this season when you like and follow our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE