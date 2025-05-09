UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Will UCLA Receive Same Run Stopping Impact in 2025?
The UCLA Bruins had one of the best run-stopping defenses in the nation last season. Will they be able to keep the same sort of production for this upcoming season after several key defensive losses?
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' defensive line and linebacker core that will look to keep this group as one of the top run-defending teams in the country.
You can watch the episode below:
Taking a look at the losses from last year's defensive core, the Bruins' three leading tacklers were all drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The linebacker trio of Carson Schwesinger, Oluwafemi Oladejo and Kain Medrano were UCLA's heart and soul defensively and have all moved on to the NFL.
The Bruins also lost defensive tackle Jay Toia, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys. He was the featured star on the offensive line, a position that will see a fresh group of players with just a few veterans ready to repeat their success.
Starting on the right side of the line, the projected Week 1 starter at defensive end is going to be senior Jacob Busic. Playing in just five games last season with a combined 10 tackles and one sack, Busic is going to make a mark in his second season with the Bruins after transferring from Navy.
The right-side defensive tackle will feature senior Keanu Williams, a guy who had very little playing time in 2024, featured in just one game, making one tackle, which was a sack. After two years at Oregon, Williams will star on the Bruins' defensive line, seeking to plug the gaps and keep teams from dominating the run game.
There will be a lot more experience on the left side of the line, starting with senior defensive tackle Siale Taupaki. Playing in eight games last year with 23 tackles and one sack, Taupaki was a key piece next to Toia this past season and will be the highlight of this year's defensive front.
The left edge rusher is likely to be senior David Aupiu, entering his fifth year in Westwood. Recording a career-high 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in eight games has his confidence on the rise for his fifth and final year. He will be opposite of Busic, seeking tackles for loss.
The linebacker core for UCLA is going to look wildly different, previously mentioning the draft departures of all three starters. Junior backer Jalen Woods earned 26 tackles and one sack last season in a second-string role, likely earning the nod as a starter to begin Week 1.
Sixth-year senior linebacker JonJon Vaughns is going to receive an incredible opportunity in his final season of collegiate ball. After a career year in 2022 with 53 tackles, Vaughns inherited a lesser role over the past two seasons and is ready to take on a starting spot for a rising UCLA program.
