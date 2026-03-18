UCLA Win Chances: Path to Victory Against UCF

UCLA’s first opponent in the 2026 NCAA Tournament will be No. 10 seed UCF.

The Knights finished the season 21–11 and placed seventh in the Big 12, going 9–9 in conference play. While UCF may not appear to be the most intimidating opponent at first glance, the Knights still present a unique challenge that could give UCLA trouble. The Bruins will need to keep their foot on the gas if they hope to advance to the second round.

UCF’s Recent Accomplishments

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) on the bench during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

UCF has been a very inconsistent team this season, but has proven capable of pulling off impressive wins. Notable victories include an 86–74 win over Texas A&M, an 81–75 win over No. 4 seed Kansas, a 97–84 win over No. 6 seed BYU, and an 88–80 victory over No. 5 seed Texas Tech.

In the Big 12 Tournament, the Knights were eliminated by No. 1 seed Arizona, losing 81–59. However, it is worth noting that UCF lost to Arizona earlier in the season by just seven points, falling 84–77. That result shows the Knights are capable of competing with elite teams.

Don't Sleep on the Knights

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If UCLA hopes to defeat UCF, it cannot overlook the opponent simply because of the seeding. A No. 10 seed may seem favorable on paper, but when examining UCF’s résumé more closely, it becomes clear that this is not a team the Bruins can afford to take lightly.

UCLA has already found itself on the wrong side of several upsets this season. Losses to Cal, Indiana, and Minnesota all came against teams that appeared beatable on paper but ultimately exposed weaknesses in UCLA’s play. UCF presents a similar challenge.

Defense Needs to Be Great

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

For UCLA to avoid another upset, its defense must be significantly sharper. Defense has been an area of concern for the Bruins this season, as they have allowed an average of 71 points per game. UCF is capable of exploiting defensive lapses and could generate offense quickly if UCLA is not disciplined.

Another key factor will be UCLA’s ability to control the paint. Throughout the season, the Bruins have struggled to dominate inside. If UCLA can establish control in the paint, it will likely dictate the pace of the game. If not, the Bruins may once again have to rely heavily on an offense that has been inconsistent at times.

No Room for Offensive Error

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) goes to the basket on Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

That leads to another important factor: offensive efficiency. UCLA will likely need to score around 80 points while shooting at least 45% from the field to secure a comfortable victory. If the Bruins can reach those marks, they should have a strong chance of advancing to the second round.

Achieving that level of offensive production will require consistency from UCLA’s starters. As mentioned earlier, it has not always been easy this season. Players such as Skyy Clark and Eric Dailey Jr. will need to make their presence felt offensively. If both players can contribute efficiently, UCLA should be in a position to win.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team in a timeout during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Most fans and analysts have UCLA advancing to the second round in their tournament brackets. However, that expectation should not create a false sense of security. UCF has proven capable of competing with strong teams and could emerge as one of the tournament’s sleeper programs.

If UCLA wants to avoid becoming an upset headline, the Bruins will need to handle business from the opening tip.