UCLA Bruins Update Before NFL Draft Pt.1
The 2025 NFL Draft week is here. Several Bruins will embark on their professional careers, so we are catching up on each prospect, listing where they are and giving them a draft projection based on public reports, film, and conversations with draft analysts.
Carson Schwesinger, Linebacker
Schwesinger has about a 90 percent chance of being the first Bruin taken in the Draft. He has garnered a lot of love across the NFL and is seen as a prototypical linebacker. They love his gifts, especially his efficient tackling, and may be willing to overlook coverage concerns because of it.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero sees Carson Schwesinger as a "potential surprise first-rounder."
"A onetime walk-on at UCLA, Schwesinger (6-foot-2 1/2, 242 pounds) led all FBS players with 90 solo tackles and was a Butkus Award finalist last season, his first as a starter," Pelissero wrote. "He can run, cover and play all three downs. His instincts and character are pluses.
It is unlikely he goes that high, with most agreeing he's a second-round pick, likely within the top 50 picks. His floor is the third round.
Our prediction: High second round, within 42 picks.
Kain Medrano, Linebacker
At the same Pro Day Schwesinger held for himself, an event that was filled with scouts representing most of the NFL, Medrano was a participant. Medrano was the fastest linebacker at the NFL Combine, a result of his move from linebacker to safety.
It's that versatility that gives him an opportunity to be drafted, especially against modern athletic tight ends.
He's excellent in man coverage but has had issues in zone. However, that may have been a team issue, and his instincts make up for it.
Our prediction: Seventh round
Jay Toia, Defensive Tackle
The biggest defensive tackle at the NFL Combine, UCLA's Jay Toia will need a special situation to find a home. He's a great run stopper, but his issues as a pass rusher may limit leaguewide interest.
It's not him, but how the modern NFL is built. Players like him struggle to find a home. However, in a league that gets more run-oriented day by day, maybe that pendulum swings his way.
Our prediction: UDFA
