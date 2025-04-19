REPORT: Former Bruin Named 'Potential Surprise First-Rounder'
UCLA has virtually guaranteed that at least two of its players will be hearing their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, one of those names could come in the first round. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero sees Carson Schwesinger as a "potential surprise first-rounder.."
"A onetime walk-on at UCLA, Schwesinger (6-foot-2 1/2, 242 pounds) led all FBS players with 90 solo tackles and was a Butkus Award finalist last season, his first as a starter," Pelissero wrote. "He can run, cover and play all three downs. His instincts and character are pluses.
"Schwesinger isn't as versatile as Alabama's Jihaad Campbell, who also has flashed edge-rush ability. But with several teams near the bottom of Round 1 needing an off-ball linebacker, Schwesinger could find his NFL home sooner than many expect."
When it comes to if Schwesinger goes in the first, there are two factors that will help determine if it's even a possibility come draft day.
That's Campbell and Javon Walker. While Walker is more of an EDGE player, he can also play off-ball linebacker, especially in modern NFL defenses.
If both players go early in the draft, within the first 16 picks, Schwesinger's stock rises through the roof as it seems many consider him the second to third-best middle linebacker on the board, depending on how you list Walker.
Draft expert Bill Sparks wrote recently that Schwesinger could be a target for several top teams.
"Carson Schwesinger’s rise from an unranked high school recruit and walk-on to one of the top linebackers in the country is the kind of story that resonates with NFL teams," Sparks wrote.
"In 2024, he led the nation with 90 solo tackles and totaled 136 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions. Simply put, he’s a tackling machine with a nose for the football.
"What sets Schwesinger apart is his lateral quickness and coverage ability — rare traits for modern linebackers. He reads plays quickly, takes great angles, and rarely misses tackles.
"He’s also an asset in zone coverage and can hold his own against tight ends and running backs in man-to-man situations. While he does struggle at times disengaging from blocks, particularly against larger offensive linemen, he’s made strides in that area."
Schwesinger has been mocked by several teams in the past, including the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles, teams that pick in the latter half of the first round.
