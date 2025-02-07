The NFL is Officially Off to Australia, Future Opportunity for UCLA?
The NFL announced on Wednesday that they would begin a new venture into Australia during the 2026 season, as the Los Angeles Rams will host an undetermined team during the regular season. The reason the Rams were selected is that they have certain marketing rights in the continent that a large portion of the NFL does not have.
These rules do not exist in college football, so it is winner-take-all and if UCLA wants to expand its brand into the Pacific, Australia is ready for more American football.
The NFL announced that it reached a multi-year agreement to host games across the continent, with the first game to be played in Melbourne. Other cities like Sydney and/or Brisbane could host games in the future.
“We’re thrilled the NFL will be touching down in the sporting capital of Australia. Victoria is now the first-ever state in Australia to host a regular season NFL game,” said Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan in a release. “It’s a win for jobs, a win for businesses and a win for fans who will get to see American football played at the iconic MCG."
“When we first identified Australia as one of our global markets, it was not only because of our passionate fans who reside there, but also because of the important role Los Angeles plays in serving as a gateway to Australia and many countries across the Pacific,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.
"Australia is a significant global market for the NFL with a growing fan base of 6.6 million across the country," the league stated. "The NFL is committed to investing in the development of the game year-round across the continent and across the Asia-Pacific region."
What this appears to be is not just a re-entry into Australia but an extended effort to penetrate the Asian market, especially in Japan, Korea and China, places UCLA has limited influence due to basketball and its partnership with the Jordan Brand.
If the NFL plays to continually be down under, the 6.6 million fan base will grow and that could lead to those fans becoming a consumer of Bruins products.
Australia wants football, UCLA needs money. The next great frontier always lies west.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.