REPORT: Where UCLA's Iamaleava Ranks Among 2026 Draft-Eligible QBs
Nico Iamaleava, from the perspective of NFL quarterback evaluation, remains a mystery. Scouts didn't see enough of Iamaleava last season, and considering he has three years of eligibility remaining (including the 2025 season), there's no guarantee he'll declare after this season.
Iamaleava is entering an offense that translates to the NFL and is surrounded by contributors so there's potential for growth but based on what we've seen so far, Iamaleava has yet to establish himself as a premier passer in college football.
Despite that, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick named Iamaleava as the seventh-best draft-eligible quarterback in college football, joining Arizona State's Sam Leavitt and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers as the only redshirt sophomores on the list.
1. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
2. Drew Allar, Penn State
3. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
4. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
5. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
6. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
8. Taylen Green, Arkansas
9. Miller Moss, Louisville
10. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
"The biggest question mark for Iamaleava: How will the NFL view his sudden spring exit from Tennessee?" Flick wrote. "The answer may not come until teams spend time with him during the predraft process."
His exit from Tennessee shouldn't play too much of a factor in his draft evaluation. As long as no more concerns come out regarding finances, NFL contracts are structured to avoid situations like Iamaleava's.
He could also help himself by hiring known NFL representation once he declares.
"But on the field, Iamaleava has plenty of tools," Flick wrote. "At 6' 6" and 215 pounds, he’s big, athletic and strong-armed; his passes have considerable zip to them, and he can attack the middle of the field as a result.
"He uses his eyes more to look off safeties than go through his progressions, and he’ll need to show at UCLA he can handle a more nuanced offensive attack than his space-oriented, one-read system at Tennessee. Iamaleava’s downfield accuracy is inconsistent, as is his feel for pressure.
"He can break free from defenders in space due to his fluidity and twitch, and while he’s not a game-breaking runner, he’s certainly capable of winning with his legs."
It will be up to Iamaleava to prove that his issues were due to Tennessee's talent and scheme. If he does that by succeeding at UCLA, he'll rapidly rise up the list. He also has the benefit of playing against Allar and Mendoza, giving him a chance to showcase his skills to a wider audience.
