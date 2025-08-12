A Look Back to Bruins' 2025 Clash With Oregon
In 2024, during their first season in the BIG10 conference, the UCLA Bruins matched up against the Oregon Ducks on week four looking to get a shocking win to even out their 1-2 record. The Ducks up until that point were powerhouses, and they had not lost a game yet.
Unfortunately for first year Head Coach DeShaun Foster, the Ducks left that game still undefeated, and as dominant as ever with a final score of 34-13.
Now that Foster has gained a year of coaching experience he will have to face similarly strong opponents, so what did he learn against the undefeated ducks that can be applied to the 2025 season?
The Team Leader
- One of the biggest issues that led to the Bruins loss was their team leader in Ethan Garbers, or lack thereof.
- Garbers threw for less than 120 yards, failed to rush for even one net positive yard, and gave the ducks two interceptions to work with over the game after succumbing to the pressure of the game.
- It seems as though Foster has already done his end of the bargain to fix this issue, having brought in star transfer Nico Iamaleava as well as a few key offensive playmakers that Iamaleava loves.
- Iamaleava played very well on his own high pressure team in the 2024 season, leading the Tennessee Volunteers to a 10-3 record in a conference that had two huge teams in Georgia and Texas.
- Foster did his part in fixing his mistakes by bringing him in, and he should not have to worry about the QB room anymore, at least for this year.
The Defense
- Against the Ducks, the Bruins let an astonishing 156 rushing yards past them that gave the Ducks a majority of the set-up needed for their four touchdowns and two field goals.
- In fact, the Bruins defense was lackluster the entire 2024 season; however, Foster has already begun proving that he has learned and is still learning from his mistakes.
- Foster brought in so many transfers to the defensive line that even if they don't execute fully this year, they will next year.
Looking towards the future, DeShaun Foster still has much to prove in his coaching abilities with the Bruins, however, from show-out safeties to things out of his control like the stadium, things are looking bright with Foster and the Bruins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.