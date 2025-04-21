UCLA Takes Ultimate Gamble With Nico Iamaleava
It's official. UCLA has secured Nico Iamaleava, the talented and controversial quarterback who was once considered one of the premier passers at the prep level. Iamaleava's camp, a camp that landed Nico in hot water, has a second chance to capitalize financially on Nico's collegiate career.
Iamaleava discussed his decision on social media.
"My journey at UT has come to an end," Iamaleava wrote. "This decision was incredibly difficult, and truthfully, not something I expected to make this soon. But I trust God's timing, and I believe He's leading me where I need to be. Even though this chapter is ending, a new chapter has begun and I am committed to UCLA!"
For the Bruins, this may be the program's biggest move in over a decade. DeShaun Foster's offensive overhaul takes another dramatic step.
However, several questions remain. What will prevent Iamaleava and his camp from doing to UCLA what they tried to do to Tennessee? It's a tough conversation to have, but it's one that must be held. How will UCLA protect itself?
Will recruits question DeShaun Foster's credibility? Joey Aguilar transferred into UCLA for a reason, and now he's left in no man's land. How is he supposed to find a new opportunity as a quarterback this late into the offseason? Will that have a significant impact on future recruiting ventures?
What is the fallout if UCLA does not find success with Iamaleava? That question may lie with the amount he's getting paid, as more money equals more expectations.
Long story short, this move is the biggest gamble UCLA has made in a long time. They have attached their name to a name that is not well liked in the sport.
They've also made a deal with a camp known to back out of them.
This is the reality of the situation. DeShaun Foster put himself in the jackpot with this move, but it may have been his best card to play if he wishes to take UCLA to the next level. This is a program-defining move, and with so much public attention on the program outside of the Iamaleava situation, if Foster hits on his new quarterback, that could see an injection of money into his program.
This is the ultimate gamble but with Iamaleava back home, perhaps everyone will be able to focus on football moving forward.
