UCLA's Nico Iamaleava Could Top the 2026 NFL Draft Class
It would take a herculean effort from both Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins coaching staff to make it happen, but there is a scenario where Iamaleava could be considered one of the premier quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While unconfirmed, there is a sense that the Tennessee drama may not impact Iamaleava's stock as long as no other red flags regarding money or NIL issues come out. Since NFL contracts are for four years, he'd be locked into a deal as a rookie player.
Iamaleava is also benefiting from a mysterious cloud that has fallen over the quarterback class. Arch Manning is likely out of the 2026 draft and is on a path to play at Texas until his eligibility expires due to concerns about improper development at the NFL level, the family's history of not leaving school early, and a recent report from an AFC scout stating they need to see more film.
“I get that everyone’s excited,” one AFC college scouting director told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “That run happened and people started talking—they’re almost surprised with that last name that he has that speed, and the ability to generate big plays with his legs, and he gets transformed into this elite prospect. The reality is we haven’t really seen him run the offense with any consistency yet. And that’s not his fault, he just hasn’t played.
“What are we looking at? You’d like to watch a quarterback in double-digit games to really evaluate them. … At other positions, you might get a feel after watching four games and have a good idea of who a guy is. The quarterback position is much different, it requires a much larger bank of film. You want to see him against a variety of different looks. In college, the talent is not as concentrated, so you want to see him against an Alabama or a Georgia.”
Penn State's Drew Allar has a lot of question marks around him, and he has multiple years of not showing up against big-time opponents. He also is without Tyler Warren, so he's a red flag for regression.
LSU's Garrett Nussmeier has been way too inconsistent with really good weapons, so he has regression concerns as well.
South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers is the most promising prospect, but there are concerns about a lack of weapons and Sellers having to play more aggressively after their defense went to the NFL.
Iamaleava's opportunity is slowly revealing itself as he could quietly rise up draft boards as others fall.
However, a lot of things need to fall into place for that to happen.
