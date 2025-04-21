Three Takeaways From UCLA Signing Nico Iamaleava
UCLA made headlines when it was announced that former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava would be joining DeShaun Foster and the Bruins' football program. Iamaleava and his family have been subjects of media scrutiny over his exit from Rocky Top and his effect on future NIL negotiations.
UCLA announced its signing of Iamaleava on Sunday. Here are three more observations about his arrival.
Joey Aguilar got a bad deal
Unless something happens last minute or Iamaleava gets hurt, Joey Aguilar has little to no future. While nothing can be confirmed, it's generally assumed Aguilar was brought in to at the very least compete for the starting quarterback job, a job that's no longer available.
“We talked to Joey, you know, just like every other quarterback that’s in that room, and discuss what’s going on or what’s not going on, and how he’s practicing and everything,” Foster said at a recent media availability.
“So, I like where Joey’s at right now, and hopefully he can keep progressing at spring goes. … Each day he’s getting better, you know, inserting his leadership on the team.”
Foster told Aguilar to control what he can control. The only thing it seems Aguilar can control is whether he enters the portal or not. But if he does, where could he go? UCLA also is reportedly paying Aguilar $1.5 million this season.
Foster's reputation is on the line
This move for Iamaleava is polarizing. Recruits have to be questioning if they come to UCLA, could they lose opportunities like Aguilar did, due to the program bringing in Iamaleava? What will be the long-term effect of the move?
Foster is also giving an opportunity to the most despised man in football. If things don't work out, Foster will be regarded as a fool by the most vicious voices in the sport.
However, fortune favors the bold. If Foster pulls this off, he'll put himself in position for a lucrative contract offer from either his alma mater or another program.
This might be the most exciting Bruins team in 10 years
We still need to see how the UCLA defense adjusts to all their losses, but the team hasn't had a passer with this much potential since Josh Rosen. Considering the team's additions in the offseason, this Bruins team has the potential to lay the foundation for success in Westwood.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.