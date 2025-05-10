All Bruins

REPORT: Where UCLA Nico Iamaleava Ranks Among Big Ten QBs

UCLA landed the top player in the transfer portal this spring. Where does he stack up against fellow Big Ten quarterbacks?

Aidan Champion

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the win over Kentucky after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the win over Kentucky after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UCLA football made headlines when it added Nico Iamaleava, the quarterback who was the talk of the college football world last month after he held out of spring practice and ultimately transferred out of Tennessee.

Now, fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance, Iamaleava will be tasked with leading the Bruins back to prominence in what will be a very tough Big Ten with plenty of quality quarterbacks.

Despite Iamaleava having been the top player in the transfer portal, 247Sports' Brad Crawford had Iamaleava ranked No. 7 in his recent rankings of Big Ten quarterbacks.

"The Big Ten's biggest post-spring splash from the transfer portal, Nico Iamaleava signing with UCLA means he'll be the focal point of an offense for the first time in his career," Crawford wrote.

"Last fall at Tennessee, the Vols engineered their scheme around Dylan Sampson, one of the SEC's top running backs. Despite the ground-game focus, Iamaleava helped guide the Vols to a playoff berth after finishing with 2,616 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and another 358 yards with three touchdowns on the ground.

"With more reliance on his arm and play-making ability, those numbers should be even better with the Bruins, but team success remains an unknown."

Here was Crawford's ranking:

1. Drew Allar, Penn State

2. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

3. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

4. Dante Moore, Oregon

5. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

6. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

7. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

8. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

9. Jayden Maiava, USC

10. Demond Williams, Jr., Washington

11. Mark Gronowski, Iowa

12. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

13. Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin

14. Preston Stone, Northwestern

15. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

16. Malachi Singleton, Purdue

17. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

18. Justyn Martin, Maryland

The knock against UCLA has been its lack of receiving weapons. The Bruins lost four of their top five receiving leaders from last season and didn't make much of a dent in the transfer portal, bringining in just two wideouts, neither of which are really anything to write home about.

Nonetheless, a great quarterback can make any receiver look good. When you have a playmaker like Iamaleava under center, it doesn't matter too much who you're throwing the ball to, as long as he puts it in their hands.

Published
