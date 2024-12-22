Former UCLA QB Settles on New Home
At the end of UCLA football's 2024 season, it was assumed that the replacement for quarterback Ethan Garbers next season would be Justyn Martin.
“Justyn Martin played really well for us," Bruins coach DeShaun Foster had said following UCLA's season finale against Fresno State last month. " ... He’s still a Bruin and everything, so we will evaluate everything. But when you have a backup quarterback that can come in and play well like that, everyone is excited about him. His future is bright here with UCLA.”
But Martin would decide he wasn't going to have a future at UCLA.
The three-year Bruin entered the transfer portal and, on Sunday, Martin announced on social media that he has committed to Maryland.
Martin joined UCLA as a four-star prospect from Inglewood, California. He was ranked the No. 26 class of 2022 recruit from California and the No. 20 quarterback in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Martin didn't appear in any games in his first season (2022) before playing two games the following year.
This past season, he played in three games, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown.
UCLA is still without a QB1 and is in desperate need of one.
"I got to get a quarterback in here, and I feel comfortable that I will be able to do that," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day.
The Bruins are losing Garbers to graduation. He was a two-year starter for UCLA and played four seasons with the program, totaling 4,462 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 294 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
This past season, Garbers threw for a career-best 2,727 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Foster was happy to have sent Garbers and the rest of the seniors out the right way with their win over Fresno State.
“Just really fired up for him [Garbers]," Foster said after the game. "That was something important to Ethan. We just wanted to stress how bad it was for us to make sure we send our seniors off the correct way. I’m blessed that I have the type of team that comes out and they’re just resilient. The fact that my seniors just kind of set the standard for the rest of the team, and just to let them know that no matter what the score is, or what our record is, we’ve still got to come ready to play. I’m just excited.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.