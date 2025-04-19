Where Iamaleava Would Rank Among UCLA Signings of Past Decade
Over the past decade, the UCLA Bruins have had several highly rated players sign with the team. However, none may be more notable than the player who is expected to join the Bruins, Nico Iamaleava. Let's take a look at where Iamaleava would rank among UCLA's top-five signings over the past decade if he does ultimately sign with the Bruins, as expected.
5. Darnay Holmes
A five-star cornerback, who was ranked one of the top cornerbacks in the country in 2017. He chose UCLA over USC and Ohio State and was a standout in the Bruin secondary.
Holmes spent three seasons at UCLA, where he had 121 tackles and 8 interceptions. He went on to be drafted by the New York Giants in 2020.
4, Jaelan Phillips
The No. 1 recruit in the nation in 2017, a five-star defensive end. He spent two seasons at UCLA, recording 41 tackles and 4.5 sacks before transferring to the University of Miami. He went on to be a first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins.
3. Josh Rosen
Rosen was a five-star quarterback in 2015 and had the nickname "Chosen Rosen." In his three seasons as a Bruin, he threw for 9,341 yards and 59 touchdowns. He was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
2. Dante Moore
A five-star quarterback, the No. 2 recruit in the nation in 2023. He flipped his commitment on signing day from Oregon to UCLA and was the highest-rated quarterback to ever sign with the Bruins.
Moore only spent one season at UCLA, where he started as a freshman and threw for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns. He then transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season.
1. Nico Iamaleava
Iamaleava was a five-star quarterback in the 2023 class, and the No. 2-ranked player in the nation. He led Tennessee to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and is a massive signing for UCLA and Coach DeShaun Foster.
His anticipated signing has launched UCLA into the national spotlight and has given the Bruins hope of making the College Football Playoff. He would by far be the biggest signing UCLA has had in the last decade and would completely flip the script on its 2025 potential.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.