What Iamaleava Needs to Be Successful at UCLA
The Southern California native is reportedly coming home. In the wake of the NIL disaster that led to Tennessee’s star quarterback parting ways with the Vols, Nico Iamaleava is expected to transfer to UCLA.
What impact will this have on the UCLA Bruin football program? Answer: A huge one.
Whether it is good or bad is yet to be decided. From UCLA’s point of view, it is taking a calculated risk on a young player who is extremely talented.
The hope for DeShaun Foster and UCLA is that the NIL drama is behind them, and they get a star quarterback with three years of eligibility who will lead them to the College Football Playoff.
The downside could be another NIL dispute and a falling out between both sides, with a lot of money and important time being wasted. The 2025 season is just around the corner, and UCLA needs to know who will be its leader.
Last season, at the helm of the Tennessee offense, Iamaleava led the Vols to a 10-3 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. His athleticism and playmaking ability jumped off the page in Josh Huepel's fast-paced, spread offense. He threw for 19 touchdowns and ran for 3, while he was surrounded by a talented Tennessee offense.
Star running back Dylan Sampson, good receivers and a strong offensive line allowed for Iamaleava to excel in his 2024 campaign.
On the other side of the coin, UCLA's offense is coming off of a 5-7 season where the Bruins struggled with consistency and offensive line play. Up until the Iamaleava signing, all signs pointed to transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar to lead the Bruin offense in 2025, but now he will likely need to re-enter the transfer portal to see the field.
UCLA's top pass catchers in 2024 were tight end Moliki Matavao, who caught 41 passes for 506 yards, and running back TJ Harden, who caught 40 passes for 386 yards. The Bruins need more firepower.
Iamaleava has missed all of UCLA's spring practice, and the pressure is now on to learn a new system before the fall. To make up for this lost time, UCLA needs to go out and get a supporting cast that will supplement the talent of Iamaleava.
The bottom line: UCLA needs to improve its receiving corps for Iamaleava to be successful. The Bruins currently have some solid pieces in the wideout room, but they need to surround their quarterback with elite playmakers to have a chance at winning in the Big Ten.
