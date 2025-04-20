How Nico Iamaleava Could Fit at UCLA
How does it work? How could UCLA and Nico Iamaleava bury everything to potentially move forward with a partnership? The Iamaleava's money demands, the Madden Iamaleava decommitment situation, the fallout of the Tennessee exit, UCLA's Athletic Department debt, NIL issues. How could it happen?
Compromise goes a long way, and the Iamaleavas put themselves in a compromised position. They are a ship with no harbor, and if they wish to dock, they must change their demands. It was rumored they wanted $4 million per season, compared to the $2.2 million he was making.
How could UCLA afford him? Easy. UCLA is likely paying him less than that. Plus, UCLA is about to get $20 million from the Big Ten that will be earmarked to spend on football players, according to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.
"That financial infusion comes at a perfect time for UCLA," Dochterman wrote. "Should Judge Claudia Wilken of the Northern District of California approve the House settlement, athletic departments can share up to $20.5 million with its athletes starting July 1.
" ... But every Big Ten athletic department plans to spend to the $20.5 million limit, and roughly 75 percent of that number is expected to be earmarked for football on most campuses. That’s also true at UCLA, but the schools’ broad-based athletic department has a robust tradition in sports outside of football, which makes the pay scale trickier and more reliant on outside funding."
It also helps that the Iamaleava's need UCLA more than UCLA needs them.
That's how they can get him, but how will they use him? Draft expert Bill Sparks shared his ideas.
"His arm strength, pocket awareness, and ability to extend plays with his legs fit well with what UCLA is looking for as they move into a more physical, high-stakes Big Ten schedule." Sparks wrote.
"Additionally, his presence has already sparked renewed optimism within the program. The energy surrounding UCLA football has shifted, and Iamaleava gives the Bruins a potential cornerstone around which to build."
This move will be a defining moment in DeShaun Foster's legacy at UCLA. There is too much at stake, especially in terms of media coverage, to not have a prolonged impact on the program, regardless of result.
If Foster secures Iamaleava on a budget, succeeds with him, and takes UCLA to new expectations, the Bruins better get ready to bring the Brinks truck to his home because other schools may be calling.
