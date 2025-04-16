BREAKING: UCLA Lands Top Player in the Portal
It has happened. After a wild turn of events and in a move no one could have predicted just one week ago, former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback and Southern California prep football legend Nico Iamaleava is returning to his roots, committing to DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins.
The news was first reported by Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd.
"I am told — moments ago — Nico Iamaleava is going to UCLA," Cowherd posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Family still claims it’s NOT about the money. It’s about the offense. I was not told what the Bruins are paying."
Iamaleava will enter a program with a very different offense from the one Josh Heupel runs in Knoxville. While shotgun-based, UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri does a great job controlling the pace and having a good run/pass balance.
Iamaleava will have an opportunity to take that next step as a passer, just as Sunseri helped Kurtis Rourke do last season.
Iamaleava will also have several weapons flanking him. Mikey Matthews is a perfect partner for Iamaleava due to his ability as a dynamic wide receiver who poses a threat from the slot and outside. He's dangerous with the ball in his hands, often breaking for big gains off of screen plays. He also exploits zone coverage with ease, constantly zipping under defenders for consistent gains.
The rest of UCLA's pass-catching core have unique elements that would play well to his skill set. The Bruins could see Rico Flores return from injury which could help Iamaleava's cause.
This is without a shadow of a doubt the biggest and boldest moment in DeShaun Foster's career as a head coach. While the details regarding money remain unclear and may always be unconfirmed, this is about reputation, and Foster has put his on the line for the Iamaleava's in the wake of the Tennessee debacle.
Three things are clear. UCLA has a new QB1, Nico Iamaleava is still represented by his same camp and UCLA is taking the gamble of a lifetime.
However, in one season as fulltime starter, he helped guide the Volunteers to the College Football Playoffs. If he does that in Westwood, he'll be a campus legend. He just won't have the same offensive line, running back or defense on paper.
Perhaps that's something else Foster has up his sleeve.
