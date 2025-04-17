Three Observations on UCLA's Expected Signing of Nico Iamaleava
UCLA made headlines when it was announced that former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava would be joining DeShaun Foster and the Bruins' football program. Iamaleava and his family have been subjects of media scrutiny over his exit from Rocky Top.
Considering the history of both parties, the significance of the move, and the way the move has reflected upon both parties, here are three takeaways.
Any possible bad blood between Foster and the Elder Iamaleava is in the past
As previously mentioned here on UCLA Bruins On SI, the Iamaleava family is led by patriarch Nic. Nic is the man responsible for their son's NIL deals and was a major player in recent activities. Back in December, Nic's other son, Madden, was set to come to UCLA before pulling out last minute for Arkansas.
Now let's make it clear. There weren't any confirmed reports that Foster held any anger or animosity over the situation. The situation called into question Iamaleava's ability to commit. If there were any trust issues, it's gone. Perhaps a new leaf has turned and a newfound direction has impacted others after such tumultuous change.
Whatever it is, it's good for business.
UCLA has a golden opportunity
This move might be the biggest piece of marketing the Bruins have received in some time. If UCLA can organize an offense that turns Iamaleava from a player with potential to a prominent star, that would be Foster's golden ticket to go into any house and recruit any player, regardless of caliber.
It's a double-edged sword. If Iamaleava fails, it's a permanent stain on the program. Many people are waiting for him to fail, and if/when he does, they will pounce, and the picture they will pounce on is of him in a Bruins jersey.
UCLA holds all the leverage
I wrote a few days ago that UCLA cannot pursue Iamaleava under the current circumstances. Well, the circumstances have changed, by millions. There is a reason Iamaleava is expected to take less money to be at UCLA.
While there are no claims of money being involved in Nico's commitment, the recent situation does nothing to clear up exactly what happened. Good thing it doesn't matter anymore.
Here it is. If Iamaleava fails at UCLA, there likely goes any shot at the NFL. What happened has the sport in an uproar, and when the narrative finds a villain, an arc to hate is made.
People will want to see him fail, people don't trust him to honor commitments. He has to reinvent his image, and if the first thing they see is failure right after Tennessee, it's a hard thing to come back from.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.