Why UCLA Should Not Add Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava is a young man going through what is likely the worst moment of his career and potentially life. He has become the focus of the college football world and not in a good way.
With new reports coming out regarding his departure from Tennessee, the lies, deceit and commitment concerning behavior from Iamaleava's camp, the UCLA Bruins must stay far away from him.
To make a long story short, here's what has unfolded this week. Pete Nakos of On3 claimed Iamaleava's camp wanted an increase in his NIL payout from Tennessee. Iamaleava's father, Nic, the head of his son's camp, said that was a lie; Iamaleava's misses practice on Friday, went AWOL from the Volunteers' coaching staff and enters the portal, confirming Nakos was right and Nic lied to the public.
This situation has gotten worse. CBS Sports' Josh Pate has reported that Iamaleava almost held out of Tennessee's College Football Playoff game against Ohio State due to NIL negotiations.
So, the Bruins would have to pay millions to a player for him and/ or his camp to threaten not to play in games despite being healthy, a camp that are proven liars and have backed out of deals with UCLA in the past, and a player whose drama could lead to firings across the program.
The Bruins cannot touch him. Yahoo Sports' Adam Gorney is reporting USC isn't interested in him, which should speak volumes.
I feel bad for Iamaleava because it's unclear whether the search for a payday is being driven by his player or his camp. However, his camp has way too much influence to not be considered in a move for the player.
This camp pulled Iamaleava's brother, Madden, out of his UCLA commitment to go to Arkansas.
"Four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava, No. 143 in the 2025 ESPN 300, flipped his pledge from UCLA to Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources told ESPN," wrote ESPN's Eli Lederman.
"Minutes after Iamaleava's move surfaced, three-star UCLA wide receiver pledge Jace Brown -- Iamaleava's teammate from California's Long Beach Polytechnic High School -- announced his commitment to Arkansas, sealing a double flip that deals a crushing blow to UCLA's incoming class."
There is a saying: Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. UCLA's been fooled once: a second time, with the type of money Iamaleava is demanding, could see DeShaun Foster paying the price with an early exit out of Westwood.
If he did that to Tennessee and that camp did what they did to UCLA, it's insanity to think things would change this time around.
UCLA cannot pursue Iamaleava under the current circumstances.
