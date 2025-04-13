UCLA and Players' Agents: A Disaster Waiting to Happen
Many people must be wondering why Nico Iamaleava is getting written about so much throughout sports media, and it's not just due to him, what happened and what will happen moving forward.
This is about precedent, this is about policy, this is about the future of the sport, and it is time to start asking the tough questions.
Let's get caught up:
On3's Pete Nakos reported that his sources inside the Tennessee program stated Iamaleava would consider holding out of practice as he wanted more NIL money. Iamaleava's representative, his father Nic, said that wasn't true. Nic then doubled down on X, formerly known as Twitter, with colorful language.
"More games being played off the field than on the field," Nic Iamaleava wrote. "Bi7ch Nakos from On3 Sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about. He said his "close source" that he trusts with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this."
Iameleava then missed practice on Friday.
"He’s [Iameleava's] been in conversations with Tennessee about a new contract," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Friday. "The no-show of practice came as a surprise."
Then on Saturday morning, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced the Volunteers would be moving forward without Iamaleava.
There are two major fathers/player representatives based on the West Coast, both have tremendous ties to both the Southern California and Polynesian football communities. Nic Iamaleava and Big Dave Uiagalelei (father to D.J. and Matayo).
However, this goes beyond them. They represent the wild west that is NIL negotiations, and as we transition towards a model in which schools are directly negotiating deals with players and their representatives, it's clear player contracts need to exist and there needs to be a model for agents to follow in order to get licensed that mirrors the NFL.
Why? Because there are two stories going out about the Iamaleava situation that could flip the sport on its head. One was Nico's departure. The second is the reason why.
"Iamaleava notified Tennessee OC Joey Halzle late Friday night he had completed his paperwork and was entering the portal next week, sources told ESPN," reported ESPN's Chris Low. "This after Josh Heupel and multiple staffers had tried to reach Iamaleava and/or his reps to no avail for a day and a half."
There is also an unconfirmed rumor that Oregon was approached by Iamaleava's camp regarding wanting more money, which would have prompted a midnight transfer to Eugene if the Ducks wanted him. Also unconfirmed is a rumor that head coach Dan Lanning contacted Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel to inform him about the situation.
This cannot happen. Players must be held to a standard, and they must be bound by contract, written by lawyers and then signed by parties advised by lawyers.
Player agents cannot be allowed to run around, looking for the biggest payday. It does a service to no one. Especially the players they represent.
This wild west model of pay for play will kill the sport, and UCLA, a program that is financially tight, cannot be held hostage by players. A new model must be adapted because it's clear that if Iamaleava's case becomes commonplace, no one wins in the end.
