UCLA Could Be Affected by Absurd Legislation Proposal
The Ohio state government has a proposal it is considering that would make scheduling college football games involving state colleges throughout all of Ohio before 3:30 p.m. illegal.
No, this is not an attempt at comedy; this is a legitimate bill proposed by State Representative Tex Fischer.
According to On3.com's Dan Morrison, if UCLA or any team were found to have violated the bill (if it passes), the Big Ten could face a $10 million fine. The only exception would be the traditional showdown between the Buckeyes and Michigan.
"It would prevent a game from beginning before 3:30 p.m. when a state university is involved," Morrison wrote. "The other way to get a noon kick banned in the state of Ohio, according to this bill, is if both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll."
As Ohio State is a state university, it would fall under the guidelines of the bill, which means their game against UCLA this year could be altered to play at a better time for the traveling Bruins.
"It’s a hefty price you’d pay for breaking this proposed law, too," Morris wrote. "According to the bill, violating this law would incur a $10 million fine against the host team’s conference or the television network, depending on who scheduled the game.
"On top of that, no state university would be allowed to associate with the NCAA, a conference, or a network that may compel a school to schedule a noon kickoff."
If this bill passes, it might genuinely change college football as we know it into something unrecognizable. If Ohio passes this law, other states may do the same, and considering the Big Ten is mostly made up of state schools, that would leave the conference with very few options for its Big Noon Kickoff event.
The Big Noon Kickoff is part of a deal between the Big Ten and Fox that's worth over $7 billion and if said bill passes and the Big Ten plays hardball, Ohio State could be forfeiting nearly $500 million as a member of the conference.
While this is a state bill, this shines a light on an increasing concern that the government, both federal and state, are having way too much involvement in sports.
While we will have to wait, UCLA needs to pay attention, as this could impact its schedule, finances and California state laws if this proposal gains traction.
