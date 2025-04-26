BREAKING: Bruins' Oladejo Taken in Second Round of NFL Draft
Former UCLA Bruins pass rushing star Oluwafemi Oladejo had his named called in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, being picked 52nd overall by the Tennessee Titans. After an anticipated last two days, Oladejo is finally able to celebrate as a future NFL player.
After spending most of his snaps at UCLA as a linebacker, the Titans believe that he can be utilized as a pass-rushing threat. He is now being addressed as an edge instead of a linebacker, and that is exactly how the Titans play to use him on the defensive side.
ESPN's Steve Muench did a post-draft analysis on Oladejo and what sticks out most about his game and why he fits so well in Tennessee.
"Tennessee ranked 24th in sack percentage and 25th in pressure percentage last season, so getting pass-rush help was imperative," Muench wrote "The Titans also cut their best pass rusher in Harold Landry III. Oladejo is a perfect fit at outside linebacker in Tennessee's base three-man front, and he's an ascending player who could prove to be a draft steal if he develops as expected."
At 6-3, 259 pounds, Oladejo is going to fit in well at the next level, physically. He was ranked the 10th-best player at his position, 60th overall, and a draft grade of 83. After going under the radar for most of his senior season in Westwood, Oladejo jumped up draft boards, becoming a second rounder.
After his first two collegiate seasons with the Cal Bears, Oladejo transferred to UCLA, where he would blossom and shine, making his mark as a future pro. In 2024, Oladejo totaled 57 tackles, 30 of which were solo, adding 4.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss for the Bruins.
Oladejo is just the second selection of the draft for Tennessee, joining the No. 1 overall pick, former Miami Hurricane quarterback Cam Ward. Despite being on opposite sides of the ball, the two will head into the AFC South together as first-year players, looking to make a splash.
As a second-round pick, Oladejo hit the jackpot financially. He is expected to receive a signing bonus upwards of $1 million, earning life-changing money for the successes he has found on the football field. He is going to make Titans fans very happy with his character, effort, and tenacious pass rush.
