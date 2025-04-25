Top UCLA Draft Prospects Projected for Second-Round Selections
UCLA Bruins top draft prospect defenders Carson Schwesinger and Oluwafemi Oladejo went undrafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They will have another chance on Friday, both being projected to be second-round selections.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com has projected both Oladejo and Schwesinger to be taken in the second round. Reuter has Oladejo being drafted 35th overall to the Tennessee Titans and Schwesinger to be selected 61st overall by the Washington Commanders.
There were mock drafts and stirring of both players being first-round selections, but the offensive side of the ball and defensive line were the top priority for many teams in the opening round. It would be hard to believe that eight of the former Bruins would go later than the top 64 picks.
Schwesinger finished third in the nation in total tackles last season (136), making a big name for himself as a top linebacker. He earned four sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in the final 12 games that he played with the Bruins in 2024.
For Oladejo, he has shown a strength in versatility during the NFL Combine and draft workouts. He assumed more of a linebacker role in his final year of college ball but is most likely going to become an edge rusher for whichever NFL team takes him.
Oladejo totaled 57 tackles, 30 of which were solo, adding 4.5 sacks, and 13.5 tackles for loss. He is going to be a menace on defense for whoever decides to take him, and NFL franchises would be wise to try and grab him before the second round concludes. His value is only rising.
As it stands, there are two opportunities for either player to play close to UCLA. The Los Angeles Chargers have one second-round pick at Pick No. 55 while the Los Angeles Rams have the 64th pick, the final pick of the second round. It is fair to say that both will be selected before that point.
Round 2 of the NFL Draft will begin on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT. Coverage will be provided by ESPN.
