REPORT: UCLA's Oladejo Potential Selection by Steelers Picks Up Steam
UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo may have to start looking for apartments in the Steel City as the Pittsburgh Steelers are allegedly interested in the pass-rushing specialist.
While it is still unknown how interested they are, within the draft community, several people see Oladejo's conversation with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin as a sign that the team will make an extended effort to perform a deeper evaluation on him.
To find out more about how Oladejo fits within the Steelers' defensive scheme, I spoke to NFL draft analyst and host of the "SteelerFury Podcast," Wil Masisak, to get his thoughts.
"Oladejo had a great Senior Bowl," Masisak said. " … I have a feeling he’s going to be a more productive pro than a college player. College football’s geometry encourages offenses to get rid of the ball quickly in the passing game and hold to protect on outside zone reads. If he finds a team where he can be free to be aggressive, he’s shown he has the bend and explosion to cause trouble as an edge player. Even though Pittsburgh has depth at the position, you can never have enough depth, especially considering that their defense is predicated on dominant edge play. If you can secure a guy like that on Day 3, count it as a win.
Masisak went on to add "Steelers ask a lot of their edge guys — have to be disciplined, yet still explosive enough to get to the quarterback once your run responsibility is covered. He has enough explosion to make an impact and enough length to shed and chase down runs from the backside."
The Steelers have a unique situation with their edge players. Both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith will return in 2025 but Watt is a free agent after next season. Thus, the team will have to extend a record-setting deal to keep the sack machine home.
However, if Preston Smith is traded or released, the Steelers save $13.4 million on their 2025 cap space. The team is also looking for a quarterback and could be in the running for Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander if he wishes to leave Green Bay. Alexander has a $25.4-million cap hit in 2025.
That could mean Oladejo might represent a cheap solution to a depth problem the franchise wants to take care of quickly.
