Legendary NFL Coach Met With UCLA's Oladejo at Senior Bowl
After a dominant three days during individual drills and an outstanding performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl, UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo is becoming a favorite in draft rooms and draft communities. One draft room that might be especially interested in his services is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mike Tomlin's Steelers defense needs an injection of youthful pass rushers that can help get some attention off of star edge rusher T.J. Watt.
CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Ryan Wilson revealed on 93.1 The Fan on Tuesday that he saw Oladejo and Tomlin speaking at the Senior Bowl for several minutes.
Wilson would write about Oladejo and the conversation:
"We spoke with Oladejo, who also goes by the nickname "O2" (which Rick quickly changed to "O2 Jo"), on Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m., just hours before the last day of practice, and he was sipping hot tea because he was hoarse from yelling for two straight days. To call him high energy would be underselling it by a good bit. And one of the most amazing things about Oladejo is that he's been playing off the edge for just one season; he began his career at Cal, where he was an off-ball linebacker, and played that same position early in his UCLA career. But with a jam-packed LB room, he made the decision to move to the edge for 2024 and all he did was play like a grizzled veteran. For an idea of who Oladejo is -- and with an eye for what he can become -- just watch the Penn State game. The right tackle had a very long afternoon as Oladejo used a variety of pass-rush moves to win as consistently as any pass rusher has all season. I saw him and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin chatting it up before practice and if there was one player in Mobile who felt like a future Pittsburgher, it's O2 Jo."
As Oladejo continues to rise up draft boards, the likelihood of him becoming a Steeler looks clearer and clearer every day. He would thrive in that defense and in such a physical environment. With the Steelers looking to put the clamps on division rival Lamar Jackson, perhaps Oladejo's tackle on Jalen Milroe could be the play that gets him paid.
